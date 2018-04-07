I swear it was my goal - Harry Kane

Harry Kane is adamant Tottenham's winner in their 2-1 triumph at Stoke City on Saturday should have been given to him instead of Christian Eriksen.

Spurs were far from their best at the bet365 Stadium, but they did just enough with Eriksen's brace proving decisive.

Kane was back in the starting XI for the first time since March 11 due to an ankle injury and he thought he had marked his return with a goal in the 63rd minute.

Eriksen's left-wing free-kick curled into the penalty area and Kane got close to it with his head, before celebrating as if he had got a touch.

The goal was officially given to Eriksen, but Kane says he made the final contact.

In a video posted to Twitter after the game, Kane said: "Great win – obviously very delighted with my goal. I swear it was my goal, you've got to take my word for it. But really happy with the result."

The win leaves Spurs only behind third-placed Liverpool on goal difference and with a game in hand.