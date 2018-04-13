Herrera: United's history is about winning titles - not derbies

Ander Herrera acknowledges the importance of stopping Manchester City winning the Premier League in last week's derby, but says Manchester United should aspire to more than that.

Although City are still set to secure the league title in the coming weeks, their celebrations were put on hold in a remarkable turnaround at the Etihad Stadium as United fought back from two goals down to win 3-2.

And Herrera, who teed up Paul Pogba's first goal to spark the fightback, believes City may have paid the price for underestimating a United side inspired by their supporters.

"There is nothing to celebrate, but it was a mental liberation," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"United's history is about winning titles, not winning a derby. We are clear about that, but preventing the city's rival from winning the Premier League has an important meaning.

"During the game, I thought about those 4,000 fans who were in the Etihad and who were going to suffer a setback that would have remained forever.

"No-one should underestimate us. There was no specific talk, just random comments and a collective reaction. We appealed to our pride and everyone tried to correct their mistakes to avoid City becoming champions."

Asked about his own future - with his contract up next year - Herrera replied: "I am going to fulfill the year that I have left, but I do not know if I will renew.

"We have started talking but nothing has been decided yet.

"I have never been close [to joining Barcelona]. They may have sometimes thought of me as one of 15 alternatives on their list, but I cannot say I was ever close."