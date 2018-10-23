Henderson, Keita to miss Liverpool's Red Star clash

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita have been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

England midfielder Henderson will miss the match on Wednesday and the Premier League meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday due to a hamstring problem sustained in the 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Keita is back in team training but will not be risked for Red Star's visit to Anfield, as he recovers from hamstring damage suffered during the international break.

"It's not too good, to be honest," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website about Henderson's injury. "It's nothing we have to worry too much about, but it's a hamstring issue, so we will have to see.

"He will not be available for tomorrow [Wednesday] for sure, and probably not Cardiff, but hopefully then he can be back. We will see.

"Naby is already outside running, but the game tomorrow will be too early for sure."

Sadio Mane is fit to return, however, having missed the Huddersfield game due to a hand injury sustained on Senegal duty.

Midfielders James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have also recovered from respective hamstring and Achilles problems and should be involved against Red Star.

"Millie looks fine and should be okay. Gini got a knock on his Achilles but should be okay and Sadio trained and should be fine," Klopp added.

"[We have] a couple of problems, but still enough players to choose from."