He won't doubt himself – Silva backs Mourinho

Everton manager Marco Silva backed Jose Mourinho, saying the Manchester United boss would be having no doubts about his ability.

Silva's side make the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, with Everton sitting a point ahead of 10th-placed United.

Mourinho's men are unbeaten in their past two league games, following up a come-from-behind win over Newcastle United with a draw at Chelsea.

Silva said his Portuguese countryman knew just how to deal with the tough position he was in.

"I think as coach, I understand. All the coaches want to win every match, every coach is working to win every match," he said to UK newspapers, via The Independent.

"When you are at a club like Man United, you know what your goals are. Your goals are to win every match, to be champions, to win all the competitions that you are playing in during the season.

"Mourinho knows how he can manage the situation. For sure it is not the first time in his career he feels this situation. He can manage the situation like he wants. He's preparing for everything.

"I don't have doubts about him or what he can do. He won't doubt himself."

Heading into Sunday's clash, United are unbeaten in their past seven games against Everton.