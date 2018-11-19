Gascoigne charged with sexual assault

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault by touching following an incident on a train from York to Durham in August, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Gascoigne, 51, who earned 57 England caps between 1988 and 1998, was arrested on August 20 and later charged with sexually assaulting a woman onboard a train.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year.

"The 51-year-old will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 11 December."