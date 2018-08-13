Fernandes leaves West Ham for Fiorentina on loan

Fiorentina have signed Edimilson Fernandes on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The Switzerland midfielder, capped three times by his country, made nine Premier League starts last term having joined the Hammers from Sion in 2016.

Manuel Pellegrini has allowed Fernandes to leave London Stadium after adding Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko during the transfer window.

Serie A side Fiorentina confirmed in a statement Fernandes has joined them on loan, with the deal also including an option to buy the 22-year-old.