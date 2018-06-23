Fabregas hopeful of Spain recall

Cesc Fabregas is hopeful of earning a Spain recall after the World Cup following the departure of previous head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui, who has since been announced as Zinedine Zidane's successor at Real Madrid, was dismissed two days before the World Cup after failing to disclose the negotiations with the Spanish F.A.

Fabregas has been working as a pundit in Russia and has not played for Spain since Euro 2016, but the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder hopes there will be another opportunity to represent his country.

"When Lopetegui renewed [his contract in May 2018], I practically said goodbye to the national team," he told Marca radio.

"Having passed what has happened, the doors are reopened for all the players Lopetegui did not believe in. Hopefully we all have real opportunities from the start."

Fabregas also warned that former teammate Lionel Messi should not be written off after Argentina's underwhelming start to the tournament.

"If someone has ever ruled out Messi, they will have had to eat their words," he said.

"He's very competitive. He's sure to come [good]. I think if they [Argentina] win, they go into the next round.

"I know he is going through a difficult moment. The quality he has in his club is not what he has in his national team."