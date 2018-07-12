Fabregas adds fuel to Conte sack reports

Cesc Fabregas appears to have confirmed Antonio Conte's departure from Chelsea by posting a message of thanks to the Italian on social media.

Widespread reports emerged in England and Italy on Thursday that the Blues had dismissed Conte after two seasons in charge.

The Premier League outfit are yet to make a statement on the speculation but are believed to be preparing to install former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as his successor.

In a post to Twitter, Fabregas wrote: "Thank you Mister for another Premier League title and FA Cup.

"It wasn't easy to convince you in the beginning but in the end I hope I did you proud! Good luck for the future."

Conte led Chelsea to the title in his first season in London before his tenure turned sour last term over rumoured frustration with the club's transfer policy.