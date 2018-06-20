Fabianski swaps Swansea for West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski has left Swansea City following their relegation to the Championship and signed for West Ham.

Poland international Fabianski joins for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at London Stadium, just one day after the Hammers signed Issa Diop for a club-record fee reported to be £21.9million.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper impressed across four seasons at Swansea, who he joined from Arsenal in 2014, making a Premier League-high 506 saves in that period and missing just three matches.

"West Ham is a massive club so I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here. I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career," said Fabianski in a West Ham statement.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said: "Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.

"He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.

"Of course, at this moment, Lukasz is fully focused on the World Cup finals with Poland. We wish him all the very best out in Russia and look forward to welcoming him upon his return to England later this summer."

Fabianski will battle with Adrian for the number one spot, the Spaniard impressing enough to dislodge on-loan keeper Joe Hart last season.