FA appeals against decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed it will appeal against the decision not to punish Jose Mourinho with using abusive language following Manchester United's Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

Mourinho was accused of making "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" remarks to a television camera after his side's dramatic 3-2 win at Old Trafford on October 6.

However, last week an independent regulatory commission ruled the charges against the United boss could not be proven.

The written reasons for that decision were published on Wednesday and the FA has decided to challenge the ruling, meaning Mourinho could still face punishment.

"Having carefully considered the written reasons on the independent regulatory commission relating to the case involving Jose Mourinho, the FA can confirm it is appealing the decision," a tweet from the FA Spokesperson account read.