Emery wants Arsenal to play on the front foot

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says organisation will be key as the Gunners look to control matches in the Premier League this season.

Emery is attempting to impose his own style on a club that has been under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger for two decades and faces his first test when Manchester City visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

And the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach has stressed the importance of Arsenal being on the front foot.

"Our style with the ball is to be protagonists, to do things with combinations, to control the match with the positioning of the ball," he told Sky Sports. "And then when we have the space, to be aggressive going forward.

"Defensively: first it is to be organised, recover the ball quickly. But in these two moments in the match we need to work.

"To say it here is easier than doing it on the pitch. We also need time, but now I am happy because I think the players are improving.

"We need two things: quality players, which we have, and then organisation. Together I think we can improve, to win in our way. I repeat: organised, then play.

"When we are thinking in an attacking moment, I want the goalkeeper thinking for that, he is the first.

"The same when we are thinking defensively, I want our strikers to be thinking: 'We need to protect the goalkeepers.' I want those two moments to feel the same for all players.

"Each player has this quality, this characteristic to help the team as a collective. For me, that is very important."

Emery's ultimate goal is to win the Premier League, but he wants to see his players do it in style.

"The aim for the club is to arrive as champions, play for titles," he added. "But for me, I want to enjoy the way [we do it].

"I want the players and supporters to feel that together, and also enjoy each match, each moment in our stadium, and in this way the team transmits to the supporters the passion."