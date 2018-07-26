Chelsea sign Green as back-up to Courtois and Caballero

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year deal as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

The 38-year-old had a similar role at Huddersfield Town last term and appeared to be considering retirement before Chelsea made a move to bring him in on a free transfer to bolster their options in goal.

Green has enjoyed a long career in English football, turning out for Norwich City, West Ham and QPR in the Premier League, while also winning 12 England caps.

And while he had been considering his future towards the end of his time at Huddersfield, Chelsea represented an opportunity Green could not turn down.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," he told the club's official website. "You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

Green has become the second signing since Maurizio Sarri's arrival as coach, following Jorginho's move from Napoli.