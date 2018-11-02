Bournemouth don't fear Man United – Francis

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis believes his team have nothing to fear against Manchester United, saying they were perhaps favourites.

Eddie Howe's high-flying side host United on Saturday, sitting sixth in the Premier League and three points ahead of their visitors.

Francis said the teams' starts to the season could even suggest Bournemouth deserved favouritism for the clash at Vitality Stadium.

"There is certainly no fear factor. The form book would say we might be favourites going into the game," he told The Mirror.

"I don't think we see it as a free hit any more, these kinds of games, because we believe we can beat them.

"With the points we have accumulated so far even if we lose to Man United, people might think, 'It's OK, they have had a good start to the season', but we don't see it like that.

"Even in our first season when we played the big teams nobody would back us to get any points, but this is our fourth season and we have come a long way."

Francis, whose side are only six points behind the top two in Manchester City and Liverpool, said his team needed to push United.

"These games are the ones we can grab by the scruff of the neck and take to Man United," he said. "The lads will be raring to go, are looking forward to every Premier League game and why not? We are on good form.

"We will be at it from the start, pressing high and trying to win the ball back to give the fans something to get excited about."