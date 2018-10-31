Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha touched by tributes to 'extraordinary father'

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has remembered his late father as a "mentor and role model" and resolved to carry on his legacy.

Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester's owner since 2010, died when his helicopter crashed outside King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Four other people - Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and pilot Eric Swaffer - were also killed.

Aiyawatt worked closely alongside his father and together the pair helped deliver the club a fairytale Premier League title in 2015-16.

"I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming support," Aiyawatt wrote on Instagram.

"What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I'm touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts.

"I'm extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father.

"From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that."

Aiyawatt, one of four siblings, expressed gratitude to his father for teaching him lessons "about life and work without making it seem like a lesson."

Vichai was a popular figure among Foxes fans and scores of people have laid flowers and wreaths at the stadium.

"My family and I would like to thank each and every one of you for your sincere kindness and good intentions during the most difficult time for us," Aiyawatt added.

"I miss you dad, with all of my heart."