After Liverpool drubbing, Manchester City find 'perfect match' with Tinder

Manchester City's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday was far from their "perfect match", but they claim to have found it in a commercial partnership with Tinder.

The popular dating app has joined forces with City and the pair shouted about their new relationship from above the rooftops with a branded blimp taking to the Manchester skies on Thursday.

"We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City," said City Football Group's chief commercial officer Tom Glick.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping City can swipe their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat right out of their minds and claim the Premier League title by defeating arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

