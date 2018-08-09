Sagna joins Montreal Impact

Former France and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has joined Montreal Impact in MLS, where he will play until at least the end of 2018.

The 35-year-old has opted to leave Benevento after just five months with the Italian club, with whom he suffered relegation from Serie A at the end of 2017-18.

Sagna was without a club after leaving Manchester City in June 2017 following a three-season spell in which he helped club to a League Cup win in 2015-16.

Montreal have the option of signing Sagna for a further year and the right-sided defender, who earned 65 caps with France between 2007 and 2016, joins a team currently fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Impact head coach Remi Garde told the club's official website: "I'm very happy of Bacary's arrival.

"He's a player with a great career who's still very motivated to come and help the Impact defy its end of season challenge.

"His personality, experience, and overall game will be a plus for our team."