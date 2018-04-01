MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow

Saturday was all about Zlatan Ibrahimovic in MLS as the LA Galaxy star enjoyed a Hollywood-style debut with two goals, while New York City stayed unbeaten.

A 40-yard stunner and a 91st-minute winner were on the script as debutant Ibrahimovic came off the bench to lift the rallying Galaxy past city rivals Los Angeles FC 4-3.

The Galaxy were staring at a comprehensive defeat against high-flying LAFC, who led 3-0 at Stubhub Center thanks to Mexico international Carlos Vela, with Ibrahimovic watching from the bench.

Needing a response, former Manchester United forward Ibrahimovic — who only arrived from England on Thursday — was introduced in the 71st minute and equalised six minutes later after Sebastian Lletget and Chris Pontius began the fightback.

Ibrahimovic produced a thunderous volley from distance, catching LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line to spark wild celebrations.

The 36-year-old, however, was not done there as his header capped an unforgettable introduction to American football in the first minute of stoppage time.

New York City were without captain David Villa but they still overcame San Jose Earthquakes 2-1.

Villa was a late withdrawal through injury, however, NYC preserved their undefeated record thanks to Anton Tinnerholm and Maxi Moralez.

NYC are three points clear atop the Eastern Conference, ahead of Columbus Crew, who lost 2-1 at home to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Orlando City won their first match of the season after trumping New York Red Bulls 4-3 – Josue Colman's 86th-minute goal ending the club's three-game winless run.

Elsewhere, 10-man Atlanta United overcame Minnesota United 1-0, Western Conference high flyers Sporting Kansas City edged DC United 1-0, Dominique Badji's hat-trick saw Colorado Rapids to a 3-0 win against Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution were 2-0 victors over Houston Dynamo, Chicago Fire drew 2-2 with Portland Timbers, while Seattle Sounders went down 1-0 to Montreal Impact.