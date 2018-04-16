MLS Review: City stay unbeaten after Atlanta thriller

New York City maintained their unbeaten start to the MLS season with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira's City came from behind twice to earn a point at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gregory Garza put the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark, but his opener was cancelled out by David Villa, who converted a penalty three minutes after coming on.

But Atlanta took the lead for a second time in the 56th minute as Chris McCann headed in a cross from Miguel Almiron.

However, City ensured they remained unbeaten with a spectacular equaliser with 17 minutes remaining.

Alex Ring received a pass from Villa before unleashing a stunning 30-yard strike via the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-2.

New York City have won five of their opening seven games and sit four points clear of Atlanta atop the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders also drew 2-2.

The Sounders finally scored their first league goals of the campaign, but Graham Zusi's 78th-minute goal left Seattle winless and bottom of the Western Conference.