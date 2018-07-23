Minnesota United 5 Los Angeles FC 1: Five-star hosts shock LAFC

Minnesota United scored twice at the end of first half as the hosts continued their fine form with a 5-1 demolition of Western Conference high flyers Los Angeles FC.

Rasmus Schueller's opener was cancelled out by LAFC's Benny Feilhaber within a minute in MLS on Sunday, before Minnesota duo Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero scored in the shadows of half-time.

Miguel Ibarra added a fourth approaching the hour-mark before providing Ramirez with his second moments later to complete the upset win.

Minnesota's third consecutive victory moved the team up to seventh in the west, while LAFC's pursuit of conference leaders Dallas took a hit as they remain four points adrift of the Western Conference summit.

Only Supporters' Shield leaders and Eastern Conference high flyers Atlanta United have claimed more points on the road than LAFC in MLS, but they have wobbled of late with one win in their last five away matches, and they made a poor start as Schueller slotted Quintero's pass into the bottom corner.

Feilhaber levelled soon after his initial shot was saved and he found space to score in the subsequent passage of play.

But Minnesota struck two blows in two minutes before half-time as Ramirez finished from close range, before Quintero raced clear and finished under an on-rushing Tyler Miller.

LAFC made a double change at the interval, but it had little effect as Ibarra glided unmarked through an open defence to score a fourth.

A fifth arrived soon after as Ibarra teed up Ramirez to tap home his second, as Minnesota stayed hot in MLS.