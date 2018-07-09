English
Indonesia
English Premier League
MLS

Bayern Munich sign Chris Richards from FC Dallas

Bayern Munich sign Chris Richards from FC Dallas

Getty Images

Bayern Munich have announced the loan signing of FC Dallas defender Chris Richards.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Bavarians' Under-19s team after successfully completing a trial in Germany.

Discussing the signing, Bayern's campus director Jochen Sauer said: "Chris made a very good impression. We wanted to bring him back to further develop him, exposing him to different coaching styles, opponents and environments."

Richards' move is the first to come as a result of the youth development partnership formed between the two clubs earlier this year.

Previous Ibrahimovic: Every Sweden player should get a Gold
Read
Ibrahimovic: Every Sweden player should get a Golden Ball
Next