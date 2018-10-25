We're not at a restaurant! – Tuchel annoyed with journalist after PSG draw

A journalist's attempts to get an answer from Thomas Tuchel after the Paris Saint-Germain boss insisted the French giants are not Champions League favourites did not go down well with the head coach.

PSG salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Napoli on Wednesday thanks to Angel Di Maria's stoppage-time equaliser in Paris – the result leaving the Ligue 1 champions third in Group C.

Prior to the midweek clash, Tuchel told reporters PSG's riches did not make the club Champions League favourites.

Tuchel was pressed on those comments again after PSG twice recovered from a deficit to earn a point against Napoli, and the German boss was annoyed with one particular journalist.

"I already told you... Yesterday [Tuesday], you told me we were the favourites and I answered you we were not," Tuchel said in the post-match news conference. "What? But you have to believe me because it's like that."

The journalist responded by asking: "But what about the several hundreds of millions euros you have invested to win the Champions League? That's a bit strange to say that then no?"

That drew a prickly reply from Tuchel, who said: "Wow, okay that is your argument... But our conversation is a bit strange too. We are not at a restaurant!

"You just asked me a question, I give you my opinion and you have to accept that opinion no?"

The exchange finished with a "yes" from the reporter and "ah, okay, good" from Tuchel.

Do not expect the pair to share a candlelit dinner in the French capital any time soon.