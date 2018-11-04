Toulouse thrash Bordeaux, Grenoble hold leaders Clermont

Toulouse cut Clermont Auvergne's lead at the Top 14 summit to three points with a 40-0 demolition of Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.

Clermont could only draw 27-27 at lowly Grenoble, Alaska Taufa's try five minutes from time denying the leaders at Stade des Alpes.

Sitaleki Timani, Alivereti Raka and Peceli Yato crossed for Clermont, but they were unable to see out the victory.

Toulouse capitalised later in the day at Stade Ernest-Wallon, putting Bordeaux to the sword with a five-try demolition job to reduce Clermont's cushion.

Arthur Bonneval scored a first-half double, with Francois Cros, Peato Mauvaka and Romain Ntamack also going over in a one-sided contest.

Toulon halted their five-match losing run with a 26-16 defeat of fellow strugglers Perpignan, Xavier Chiocci and Julian Savea scoring the tries for the three-time European champions.

La Rochelle are seven points adrift of Clermont in fourth spot following a 33-29 victory over Agen, while champions Castres beat Pau 37-10.