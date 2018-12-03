Silva unsure about severity of Neymar's injury

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is unsure if Neymar's injury is serious after the star forward was substituted during a draw at Bordeaux on Sunday.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw in Ligue 1, but he came off early in the second half after apparently re-injuring his groin.

Thomas Tuchel has already ruled the Brazilian out of Wednesday's trip to Strasbourg and Silva is hopeful the 26-year-old is only sidelined briefly.

"Neymar? We don't know if it's serious. But you know the guy, he doesn't like to leave a game so if he does, there has to be something. I don't know what he has," Silva told reporters.

"He has to undergo a test and then we'll tell you because you're curious. I think even the doctor isn't sure yet, but you'll know [Monday]."

PSG went ahead twice – Kylian Mbappe giving them a 2-1 lead – but were pegged back on both occasions as their perfect record in the league this season came to an end.

Tuchel's side are 14 points clear atop the table through 15 games this season.