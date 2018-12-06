PSG star Neymar hints at Premier League move

Neymar claimed every great player has to play in the Premier League at some stage as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar hinted at a move to England.

PSG forward Neymar has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years – champions Manchester City and rivals Manchester United among the reported suitors.

Neymar signed a five-year contract when the Brazil sensation joined PSG from LaLiga champions Barcelona in a world-record €222million deal last year but the 26-year-old left the door open to a possible transfer to England.

"It's a big competition. One of the greatest in the world," Neymar replied in a video posted on YouTube after being asked by Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy if he would ever play in the Premier League.

"We don't know how tomorrow will be, but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.

"If you're playing there, then I hope you can keep enjoying the Premier League because you deserve only the best. Hugs and thanks!"

Neymar has scored 11 Ligue 1 goals and 15 in all competitions for high-flying PSG this season.