PSG 2017-18: Opta numbers show Neymar and Mbappe arrivals key to title success

Paris Saint-Germain winning the Ligue 1 title has rarely looked in doubt this season, ever since the double signing of strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gave Unai Emery an attack the envy of world football.

Teenage France forward Mbappe was one of a number of high-profile departures from last season's champions, with PSG hammering Monaco 7-1 on Sunday to wrest the crown back from their rivals.

Neymar's arrival boosted the profile of Ligue 1 and added stardust to the league, although PSG had to wrap up the title without the world's most expensive player after he was sidelined with injury.

But even without Neymar, PSG have looked by far and away the best team in Ligue 1 this season, even if they fell short in the Champions League by losing to holders Real Madrid.

Below, we look at the best Opta stats after PSG reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Monaco in dominant fashion.

33 - With 33 games played, PSG are the joint second-fastest team to win the Ligue 1 title. The only side to have secured the league earlier were PSG themselves in the 2015-16 campaign, when it took them just 30 matches to build an unassailable advantage.

102 - Should PSG win all of their remaining games, they will reach 102 points - becoming the first team in Ligue 1 history to reach three figures in a single season.

7 - This season's title is the seventh Ligue 1 crown won by PSG. They are the joint-fifth most decorated club in France's top flight, and are closing in on Saint-Etienne's record of 10.

19 - Neymar scored 19 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season before suffering a foot injury that ruled him out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid last month.

1 - Emery may leave at the end of the season, but he has become the first Spanish coach to win the Ligue 1 title. His six trophies to date put him second behind Laurent Blanc (11) in PSG history.

19 - At the age of 19 years and two months, on-loan striker Mbappe became the youngest player in the last 40 seasons to score at least 10 Ligue 1 goals for PSG.

103 - PSG's haul of 103 Ligue 1 goals this season has them on track to eclipse the record of 118, scored by RC Paris in the 1959-60 season.