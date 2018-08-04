Paris Saint-Germain 4 Monaco 0: Di Maria double sees Tuchel start with silverware

Thomas Tuchel secured his first piece of silverware in charge of Paris Saint-Germain as Angel Di Maria's double helped set an ominous tone for the new season with a 4-0 win over Monaco in the Trophee des Champions.

Di Maria scored once either side of half-time, while Neymar made a 15-minute cameo as the Ligue 1 champions prevailed in the traditional curtain-raiser, played in China, for the sixth successive season.

The result also provided a competitive debut victory, a clean sheet and a valuable confidence boost for Gianluigi Buffon, who endured back-to-back defeats in two International Champions Cup appearances last month.

The Italy icon was rarely worked, with his new boss Tuchel afforded the luxury of introducing Neymar for his first PSG appearance since fracturing a metatarsal in February with a three-goal lead already established.

Di Maria enjoyed the role of star man in a one-sided first half, netting a superb free-kick in the 33rd minute to open a lead that Christopher Nkunku doubled seven minutes later.

The first of what Tuchel will hope is at least a repeat of the quartet of trophies Unai Emery achieved last term was sealed by Timothy Weah in the 67th minute, before Di Maria added stoppage-time gloss ahead of next Sunday's season-opening visit from Caen.