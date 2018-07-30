Paris Saint-Germain 3 Atletico Madrid 2: Postolachi's late stunner gives Tuchel first win

Thomas Tuchel recorded his first win in charge of Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 side beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling International Champions Cup clash thanks to a stunning late goal from Virgiliu Postolachi.

Christopher Nkunku's first-half strike put PSG on track for three points to round off an underwhelming ICC campaign that had seen Tuchel's men lose to Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

And when Moussa Diaby added a drilled second PSG looked set to close out an easy victory ahead of their competitive 2018-19 bow against Monaco in Saturday's Trophee des Champions.

Atletico beat Arsenal on penalties in their last ICC match and Diego Simeone's side looked set to have the chance to repeat the trick after coming from two down in Singapore on Monday.

Victor Mollejo finished off a rebound with 15 minutes to go, giving Atletico hope of a fightback, which was seemingly completed when Antoine Bernede diverted a low cross into his own goal.

But in the second minute of added time, teenager Postolachi bent a brilliant left-footed curler beyond the despairing dive of Antonio Adan to ensure PSG ended their ICC campaign on a high.