Neymar to Real Madrid links 'nothing but hot air', insists Mbappe

Rumours linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid at the end of this season are "nothing but hot air", according to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar has only been at the Parc des Princes since PSG smashed the world transfer record to bring him in from Barcelona in August.

But not long after his €222million move was complete, speculation connecting him with a return to Spain and Barca's bitter rivals Madrid started to circulate.

Madrid have continued to be linked with the Brazil star – who is currently out injured – in the Spanish media, but Mbappe is adamant it is all just speculation.

When asked whether Neymar might leave, Mbappe told Telefoot: "It's nothing but hot air.

"Neymar sends me messages, gives me news. I wished him a good World Cup, but not to win it.

"Of course, I have the goal of winning the World Cup. It's even a dream. If we progress well, we can achieve something."

Mbappe's coach Unai Emery is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires, likely a consequence of the club's underwhelming performance in the Champions League for a second season running.

Though Mbappe does not see the situation as cut and dry as some, he is adamant this has still been a good season as they march on towards the Ligue 1 title after lifting the Coupe de la Ligue on Saturday.

"I'm not sure that Emery will leave, even if he is at the end of his contract," Mbappe added.

"I don't know if he talks to the club. We'll see who will replace him if he leaves, but he is not leaving at the moment.

"With PSG it's a good season, even if we failed in Champions League. It will serve us well for next year, I hope. We will never forget it, that's football. We simply didn't deserve to progress."