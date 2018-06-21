Neymar targets improvement against Costa Rica

Brazil star Neymar is targeting an improved performance against Costa Rica on Friday after an underwhelming World Cup Group E opener against Switzerland.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was one of a number of players to struggle against the Swiss as Brazil failed to live up to the pre-tournament hype surrounding them.

After missing Monday's training with an ankle injury and limping out after a few minutes of Tuesday's session, the 26-year-old took part on Wednesday and is raring to go against their Central American opposition.

Speaking to the Brazilian Football Confederation, Neymar said: "I hope we play a better game than in the debut against Switzerland and we want to win.

"We want to play well. We have seen footage of Costa Rica although the important thing is to play our football."

After taking on Costa Rica, Brazil will complete Group E by facing Serbia in Moscow.