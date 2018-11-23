Neymar, Mbappe could face Liverpool

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could yet feature in Paris Saint-Germain's crunch Champions League clash with Liverpool despite recent injuries, coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

Brazil captain Neymar suffered a groin injury during the early stages of his country's 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon, while Mbappe hurt his shoulder in action for France against Uruguay.

The pair will not play against Toulouse in Ligue 1 this weekend, but Tuchel is hopeful they may yet recover for Wednesday when PSG welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Parc des Princes.

"With Ney and Kylian, right now, the good thing is that it's not very, very serious," Tuchel told a news conference. "But we do not take risks for tomorrow [Saturday against Toulouse].

"They will not play, but there is the possibility that they play against Liverpool, it's possible.

"I think - and this is my opinion, I spoke with the doctor and the players - I think they can play."