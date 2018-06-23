Neymar 'fully recovered' but Brazil coach Tite has thigh injury

Neymar is "fully recovered" but Brazil coach Tite has been diagnosed with a thigh injury after his tumble during celebrations against Costa Rica, says team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Tite fell as he and his backroom staff celebrated Philippe Coutinho's late strike that set up a 2-0 win in Friday's Group E clash, Neymar adding the second goal in the seventh minute of added time.

Neymar missed training in the build-up to the game after complaining of pain in his ankle, the Paris Saint-Germain star having been fouled 10 times in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

However, after the forward moved above Romario into outright third on Brazil's all-time goalscoring chart, Lasmar said Neymar was not suffering from any ongoing injury problems.

"There was again no complaint about the foot or the ankle," Lasmar said.

"He placed his hand on the left ankle a few times, due to the expected traumas of a very agile athlete – the opponents have to try to stop him.

"We are not worried about the [foot] problem he had surgery on. He is fully recovered."

While Neymar has been given the green light, Brazil will be without right-back Danilo and winger Douglas Costa for their last pool fixture against Serbia, in which they need to avoid defeat to guarantee qualification.

But although Tite damaged his thigh during the Costa Rica game, team doctor Lasmar said the coach will be able to take his place in the dugout as usual.

"We are in a situation where even the coach is injured, this is unheard of in my career," an amused Lasmar added.

"He had a small muscle injury in the thigh area, but nothing serious. His main job is done with his head.

"He started to work well in physiotherapy, recovery, but, as much as possible, he is fine."

Tite is the second head coach to be injured at Russia 2018, with Gareth Southgate having dislocated his shoulder while out running near England's training camp in Repino.

Iceland are also without team physio Petur Orn Gunnarsson, who has returned home for treatment on a hand injury sustained in a cycling accident.