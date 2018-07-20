Neymar cares about PSG and will stay amid Real Madrid speculation

Neymar has dismissed rumours of a Paris Saint-Germain exit as the star reaffirmed his commitment to the French champions in his quest for silverware.

Real Madrid – seeking a replacement for Juventus recruit Cristiano Ronaldo – have been strongly linked with Neymar, though the European champions ruled out an approach for the Brazil international.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar's future dominated headlines toward the backend of the 2017-18 season as talk of a LaLiga return intensified.

However, Neymar has no plans to leave the Ligue 1 holders following the World Cup in Russia, where Brazil lost in the quarter-finals.

"I'll stay. I have a contract with PSG and I've chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals," Neymar told Fox Sports at his charitable "Instituto Neymar' auction gala.

"I won't change my head about it. I hope we can have a successful season, with new silverware, too.

"The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG."

PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe – who was named best young player of the tournament after helping France win the World Cup – has also been linked with Madrid.

Neymar, though, is relishing the opportunity to reunite with the 19-year-old sensation under new PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.

"He's a phenomenon, a great player. We knew that for a while, I am with him on a daily basis and know just how much quality he has. I'm very happy for him for the World Cup, for the title," Neymar added.

"I believe he can also fight [for the top] the next few years. It'll be nice to meet him again, we've been talking daily, even during the World Cup."

There is a new face in the French capital following the arrival of former Juve captain and icon Gianluigi Buffon.

Asked about the veteran Italy goalkeeper, Neymar said: "It'll be an honour to share the dressing room with a goalkeeper as great as Buffon, for his history and for the person he is. He has a lot to offer us, lots of experience."