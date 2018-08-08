New Monaco signing Golovin suffers ankle injury

New Monaco signing Aleksandr Golovin's debut will have to wait after it was confirmed the Russia international has an ankle injury that could keep him out for the next month.

Golovin joined the Ligue 1 club last month on the back of his impressive World Cup but he did not feature in the Trophee des Champions last weekend when Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 4-0 victory over Monaco.

Monaco have confirmed on their website that Golovin has a "sprained right ankle" that he sustained in training, with the player revealing the extent of the injury.

"I have an ankle injury, the operation is not required," Golovin told Sport-Express.

"The process of recovery will take about three-to-four weeks."