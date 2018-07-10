Injured Rolando signs Marseille extension

Marseille defender Rolando has signed a one-year contract extension at the club, who promised to deliver "the best care" to the Portugal international while he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

The 32-year-old, whose crucial extra-time goal against Salzburg clinched Marseille's place in last season's Europa League final, signed the new deal while in rehabilitation from the injury he suffered during a 2-1 win over Amiens on the last day of the 2017-18 Ligue 1 campaign.

Despite Rolando's return to first-team action being unlikely to take place before December, a statement on Marseille's website affirmed the club's commitment to support the player.

"On Monday, the Portuguese defender known for his late heroics and stalwart defence signed a contract extension with Olympique de Marseille," read the statement.

"He was OM's saviour by scoring the goal of qualifying in extra time at Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League. A few weeks later against Amiens at the Orange Velodrome on the final matchday of Ligue 1, he suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon.

"At 32, the injury is not insignificant but - neither is the memory of his goal.

"Olympique de Marseille is not one to let down its players."

Rolando joined Marseille from Porto in September 2015 and has since scored eight goals in 110 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The club's statement continued: "In full rehabilitation to recover, the native of Cape Verde extended his contract with the club for a season, three years after his arrival at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre. Jorge Rolando will be able to receive the best care during the long months of his recovery.

"He hopes to be back on the field by the end of 2018."