Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United links

Jerome Boateng trained with Bayern Munich on Thursday as speculation continued to swirl around the Germany defender's future.

Boateng was linked with a move to Manchester United over recent days, but Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho has told reporters he does not expect any incomings as Premier League clubs prepare to conclude business ahead of a 17:00 BST deadline.

Paris Saint-Germain has also been touted as a possible destination for Boateng, with new head coach Thomas Tuchel keen to bolster his options at centre-back.

Last month, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the 29-year-old's representatives had been in touch with the Ligue 1 champions.

Boateng joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2011 and has won six Bundesliga titles and three DFB-Pokals, along with the World Cup for his country in 2014.