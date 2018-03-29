Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit

Hatem Ben Arfa will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, having been made an outcast by coach Unai Emery.

Ben Arfa has not featured for PSG since April 2017, when he scored a brace in a 4-0 Coupe de France win at Avranches.

The 31-year-old's lawyer Jean-Jacques Bertrand has accused PSG of violating France's professional football charter due to their treatment of his client.

And former Lyon, Marseille and Nice star Ben Arfa has now confirmed in a social media post that he will be departing the Parc des Princes.

"Soon my PSG adventure ends and despite the difficult moments, I am happy to have worn this shirt," Ben Arfa wrote on Instagram.

"I will keep wonderful memories of my team-mates, I appreciate their continued support and I will always love this club."