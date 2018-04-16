English
Indonesia
English Premier League
La Liga Santander

Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins

Zidane reaches 100 Real Madrid wins

Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane brought up 100 wins in all competitions as Real Madrid coach with a 2-1 LaLiga victory at Malaga on Sunday.

Madrid moved above Valencia into third place in the table after Isco scored a free-kick and set up Casemiro against his old club.

The former Madrid midfielder could yet lead his side to Champions League glory for the third season in a row, although the LaLiga title they won last term looks certain to go to rivals Barcelona this year.

Zidane's 100 victories give the Frenchman a win ratio of 71.4 per cent in his first senior role as a manager.

Previous Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid 'for many years
Read
Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid 'for many years'
Next Zidane still backing struggling Benzema
Read
Zidane still backing struggling Benzema