Zidane and Ronaldo didn't aim to be 'cinematic' - Meunier warns Mbappe over attitude

Thomas Meunier has questioned Kylian Mbappe's "cinematic" attitude following France's World Cup semi-final win over Belgium, warning him that his behaviour is a long way from that of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.

Red Devils defender Meunier missed the clash on Tuesday through suspension as Samuel Umtiti's second-half goal denied Belgium the chance to contest a first World Cup final.

That defeat means Roberto Martinez's side now face England - who they beat 1-0 in the group stages - on Saturday in the play-off to determine third and fourth place in the tournament.

Speaking ahead of that game, Meunier could not contain his frustration at Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe's time-wasting during the semi-final clash, telling the 19-year-old that he needs to eradicate that side of his game if he is to become an all-time great.

"In Paris, I have rarely seen him waste time the way he did towards the end against us," he told a press conference.

"I am sure he was instructed to do that. Kylian is super talented and a future superstar. I hope that he is not being badly influenced.

"If players like Zinedine Zidane or Ronaldo became legends with Real Madrid back in the day, it is because they played with pride and desire on the pitch.

"Zidane and Ronaldo's aims were not to be cinematic or to do things like that. They have always been rightly respected because of their footballing ability and attitude.

"Over the years, as he matures, Kylian will probably understand that attitude is an important part of becoming a legend."