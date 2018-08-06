World Cup winners Griezmann and Hernandez back in Atletico training

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann has returned to training with Atletico Madrid after an off-season in which he ended speculation about his future.

Griezmann was widely linked with a switch to LaLiga rivals Barcelona, but he announced during France's successful World Cup campaign that he would be staying at the Wanda Metropolitano before signing a contract extension.

The former Real Sociedad forward starred in Russia and scored in the final as Les Bleus claimed their second title.

Griezmann's Atleti team-mate Lucas Hernandez was also a key member of the France team and both players returned to their club on Monday.

"Look who's back," read a Twitter post from Atleti, alongside a picture of the pair. "We missed you!"

New Atleti signing Thomas Lemar was a fringe man for France in Russia, returning earlier than his new club team-mates and making his debut in a 1-1 friendly draw with Stuttgart on Sunday.

Koke said of Lemar and fellow recruit Gelson Martins: "Gelson and Lemar have done very well. They are players who will adapt very well to the team and who have many qualities to contribute to Atleti.

"Little by little they will show why they have been signed. In their first match, they have played well but will improve."