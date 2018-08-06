Vidal excited to play with Messi after 'dream' Barcelona move

Arturo Vidal is relishing the opportunity to play alongside superstar Lionel Messi after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Chilean midfielder Vidal will be presented on Monday following his arrival from Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The deal for Vidal has reportedly cost LaLiga titleholders Barca €20million after the 31-year-old was also linked with Serie A outfit Inter.

Speaking for the first time as a Barca player, Vidal – who replaces Paulinho after the Brazilian returned to Guangzhou Evergrande – said: "To be honest I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

"It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.

"A lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins.

"Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for.

"I am excited to play with Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players."