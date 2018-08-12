Valencia strike deal to sign Gameiro from Atletico Madrid

Valencia have reached an agreement in principle to sign Kevin Gameiro from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The striker is set to finalise a move to Mestalla in the coming days after Valencia confirmed a fee, reportedly in the region of €16million, had been agreed between the clubs.

Borussia Dortmund were also linked with the 31-year-old, but he is now set to join Marcelino's side, just a day after they agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi.

Gameiro made 25 LaLiga appearances last season but his involvement in the first team was curtailed after Diego Costa returned to the club in January.

With Antoine Griezmann deciding to stay at the club and Nikola Kalinic signing from AC Milan, Gameiro has been allowed to seek first-team football by moving to Valencia, who sealed a return to the Champions League by finishing fourth last season.