English
Indonesia
English Premier League
La Liga Santander

The Lionel Messi Trophy? Ask him, says Valverde

The Lionel Messi Trophy? Ask him, says Valverde

Getty Images

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was unsure if LaLiga should name a trophy after Lionel Messi, saying it was up to the superstar.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Omnisport it would be a "great idea" to create a trophy for the best player every season and name it after Messi.

Asked about the potential award on Tuesday, Valverde told a news conference that Messi – a nine-time LaLiga champion – deserved his say on the prize.

"I don't know but you should ask Leo Messi because they will use his name. I don't know what to say," he said.

"Maybe it's a good idea, but it depends on what Leo Messi thinks. I don't know if it's a good or a bad one.

"You've caught me in an offside position."

Messi is sidelined due to a broken arm and will miss Barca's Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday.

Previous Solari dismisses Zidane comparisons
Read
Solari dismisses Zidane comparisons
Next Griezmann dreams of winning Ballon d'Or
Read
Griezmann dreams of winning Ballon d'Or