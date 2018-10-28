Suarez hits first Clasico hat-trick since 2014

Luis Suarez hit the first Clasico hat-trick in four years as Barcelona pushed Julen Lopetegui towards the Real Madrid exit door with a 5-1 thumping at Camp Nou.

Suarez stepped up in the absence of injured Barca captain Lionel Messi with a sensational treble, the first of which came from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Raphael Varane.

A superb header put Barca 3-1 up and Suarez wrapped up his hat-trick with a terrific dinked finish over Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, before Arturo Vidal completed Sunday's scoring.

Suarez's hat-trick was the first scored by a Barca player other than Messi in the Clasico since Romario struck a treble against Los Blancos in 1994.