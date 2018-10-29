Simeone rests Atletico stars for Copa clash

Diego Simeone will ring the changes for Atletico Madrid's Copa del Rey clash with Sant Andreu on Tuesday to give the likes of Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann a rest.

The likes of Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez, Koke, Saul Niguez and Diego Godin will also not make the trip for the round of 32 clash, Simeone opting to give other members of the squad vital minutes.

Fourth-tier Sant Andreu currently sit fifth in the table after 11 games, the Barcelona-based club having avoided defeat since mid-September.

And Simeone knows his reshuffled side must maintain their focus to avoid a first-leg defeat.

"We have two games in which we have to play focused and in which the boys who haven't had as many minutes can find those minutes that they need," Simeone told a media conference.

"The game is important.

"We have to take tomorrow's match in the direction we want it to go and I hope that the boys aren't playing as much have a good game."