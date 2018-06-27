Sevilla sign Roque Mesa on permanent basis

Roque Mesa has completed a permanent move from Swansea City to Sevilla.

The 29-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at the LaLiga side after struggling to make an impact during his time in south Wales.

Mesa joined Swansea from Las Palmas for a reported fee of €12.5million in July 2017 but made just 11 Premier League appearances while at the Liberty Stadium.

He featured seven times for Sevilla - including starting their last two league fixtures - during his temporary spell, but has now signed a three-year contract after completing a medical.

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Roque for his services and wish him well for the future," Swansea said in a statement on their website.