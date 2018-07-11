Ronaldo cannot be replaced by Hazard or Neymar - Salgado

Cristiano Ronaldo is irreplaceable for Real Madrid and the club must build a new team without him, says former defender Michel Salgado.

Ronaldo, Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer, completed a €100million move to Juventus on Tuesday, signing a four-year deal.

Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah are among the players touted as potential replacements for the Portugal captain.

And before Ronaldo's move went through, Madrid denied making approaches for Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

But Salgado feels new Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui needs to avoid the temptation to sign another global superstar to succeed Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo is irreplaceable. It is a mistake try to replace him because, you cannot replace him individually," Salgado told reporters.

"You just have to try to build a team that works and the goals he scored, the team can score now some other way. Not just one player, but maybe through the system.

"Hazard has had a great World Cup, Neymar is a player that makes the difference, and I'm sure the Bernabeu would like him. Any of them could be very important."

Ronaldo said in an open letter published on the Madrid website that he was seeking to start a "new cycle" in his career.

"He marked an era at Real Madrid for nine years," Salgado added. "Really, there are two sides: all Real Madrid supporters are today sad after Ronaldo's leaving announcement.

"On the other hand, it has to be clear that it is a personal decision. Just thank 'El Bicho' for everything he gave. It is his personal decision, with his family. I wish him good luck, except when he plays against Real Madrid."