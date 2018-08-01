Odriozola expects Madrid to replace Ronaldo

Real Madrid new boy Alvaro Odriozola is confident the club will replace departed forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both star man Ronaldo and head coach Zinedine Zidane have departed since Madrid won the Champions League in May, clinching a third straight European title.

And while Odriozola - signed from Real Sociedad last month - believes Madrid are still the best team in the world under Julen Lopetegui, he expects to see Ronaldo replaced.

"I start looking at the squad and [remember] this team won the Champions League two months ago," he said after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

"For me, this is the best in the world. But I'm sure we're going to replace Cristiano."

Vinicius Jr starred on his Madrid debut against United, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also been linked, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has ruled out a return to Spain.