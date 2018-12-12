No fears over Atleti's second-place finish for Simeone

Diego Simeone is unconcerned over the prospect of daunting last-16 ties in the Champions League after Atletico Madrid missed out on top spot in Group A.

Atleti were top heading into the final matchweek but Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Club Brugge handed the initiative to Borussia Dortmund.

It means Simeone's men will face a group winner in the first knockout round, with PSG a potential opponent and Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus aiming to cement first place in their own sections on Wednesday.

However, Atleti have long made a habit of upsetting better-resourced clubs under their Argentinian head coach.

"I'm happy because we have reached the last 16 and that is very important for the club," Simeone told Movistar.

"The club needed to be in the second round so we have to be happy that we are.

"Now we must wait and see who we will play and keep trying to improve."

Atletico are three points shy of leaders Barcelona in LaLiga and travel to Valladolid on Saturday.