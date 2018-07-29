Navas relaxed about Madrid future despite Courtois speculation

Keylor Navas is relaxed about his Real Madrid future after speaking with new coach Julen Lopetegui despite speculation constantly linking the club with other goalkeepers.

The Costa Rican has had to contend with Madrid reportedly chasing other players in his position ever since Navas' move from Levante in 2014

David de Gea has been the most frequent apparent target, but Manchester United have managed to resist Madrid's advances several times.

This year, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois seems to be their primary target between the posts, with the Belgian developing into one of the world's best at Stamford Bridge.

Los Blancos are said to be in with a great chance of signing Courtois given his desire to move closer to his children who live in the Spanish capital, while he also has just one year left on his contract, but Navas is not worried.

"I already spoke with him [Lopetegui]," Navas told La Nacion. "Everything is fine, everything is fine, no worries.

"I am calm. The truth is I have two years left on my contract, in which I have to spend my energies and my mind is thinking how to improve day by day with the effort that I have to show.

"I enjoy every moment, we must see what will happen in the future. Then I must not stop enjoying [life].

"I'm calm and I'm fine there [in Madrid]. I have always said, every year, that I can be there, because I will be very happy.

"I'm happy, really grateful to God because there are very nice opportunities. I go with all the dreams of the world, like when I first moved there. I will work hard and strive every day to keep enjoying what it is to be in Madrid."