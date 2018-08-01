Lopetegui happy with Madrid keepers amid Courtois links

Julen Lopetegui will not discuss a potential move for Thibaut Courtois as he insists he is happy with Real Madrid's current goalkeepers.

Courtois has long been linked with a switch to Madrid and, with Chelsea not in the Champions League this season, speculation has intensified since his impressive performances at the World Cup with Belgium.

But with the transfer window now in its final month in Spain, Madrid are yet to make their move.

And new head coach Lopetegui is planning to continue working with the keepers already at the club, including first choice Keylor Navas and new signing Andriy Lunin.

"At no time am I going to talk about players who are not at Real Madrid," he said of Courtois following Madrid's International Champions Cup defeat to Manchester United.

"I am thrilled with the goalkeepers that I have and I will not talk about players who are not part of this team."

Madrid were beaten 2-1 by United, but new boy Vinicius Jr starred in place of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eden Hazard, Courtois' Chelsea team-mate, has also been linked with a move to Madrid to replace club great Ronaldo.